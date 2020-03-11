Photos: DEA’s ‘Project Python’ Nets 130 Arrests in San Diego and Imperial Counties, Plus 3K+ Pounds of Meth

San Diego and federal law enforcement officials shared details Wednesday of “Project Python,” a major cartel-related enforcement operation that yielded 130 arrests of associates of the infamous Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) in San Diego and Imperial counties.

In the large-scale bust – which was both a local and national operation – the DEA seized approximately 3,282 pounds of methamphetamine, 59 kilograms of heroin, 198 kilograms of cocaine, 44 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of opium, and more than 27,000 fentanyl pills. The DEA said 18 firearms were also seized.

Nationwide, there were 600 arrests in connection with Project Python, officials said Wednesday.

Officials with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney’s Office and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department shared photos of the drugs found stashed inside the seats of cars – and even underneath children’s car seats.