Pedestrian Killed on I-805 Near Imperial Ave

Interstate 805 traffic was slowed to a crawl Wednesday after a driver collided with a pedestrian near Imperial Avenue.

The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the collision, according to the CHP.

The collision was reported just before 2 p.m. in southbound lanes. NBC 7's live traffic map at one point showed traffic backed up near El Cajon Boulevard.

Caltrans said the HOV lane and two left-most lanes were closed north of Home Avenue. The lanes were back open around 5 p.m.

Update: All lanes open on SB I-805 north of 43rd St. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 30, 2020

No other information was available.