Pedestrian Dies on I-8 in Mission Valley

By City News Service

A pedestrian was fatally struck on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle at about 8:15 p.m., the CHP reported.

There was no immediate information on the age or gender of the victim. The person's name will be withheld pending notification of their family.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene, the CHP said.

The crash was blocking two lanes.

