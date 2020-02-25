NATIONAL CITY

Delays, Detours as Officials Investigate Pedestrian Crash in National City

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

National City police is urging drivers to avoid the 2700 block of E. Plaza Boulevard while authorities respond to a pedestrian crash in the area.

The incident was reported sometime before 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National City Police Department.

Detours were in place for drivers since westbound traffic from Harbison to Euclid Avenues on Plaza Boulevard was closed. The street is expected to be shut down for at least a couple of hours, police warned.

Details on what led up to the pedestrian crash were not immediately available. The victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

