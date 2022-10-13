Passenger Killed When Sedan Slams Into Semi on I-15

One person was killed Thursday when a sedan crashed into a tractor-trailer parked alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County.

The fatal crash took place shortly after 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Old Highway 95 in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, a passenger in the car whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident.

Paramedics airlifted the driver of the sedan to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, CHP public-information Officer Hunter Gerber said.

It was not immediately clear why the driver of the big rig had pulled over on the side of the interstate.