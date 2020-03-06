Padres Walk Off Rangers

It's only Cactus League play, but right now even when things don't go well for the Padres they seem to end up going well for the Padres.

San Diego beat Texas 4-3 on Friday night after giving up a lead in the top of the 9th inning ... then getting them right back in the bottom of the 9th inning to run their record to a Spring Training-best 11-2.

Reliever David Bednar was handed a 2-1 lead with three outs to get but he gave up two runs on three hits and a wild pitch to give the Rangers a 3-2 advantage. He ended up getting the win.

Outfielder Juan Lagares singled home Franchy Cordero to tie it 3-3 then Esteban Quiroz lined a single to left to bring in Gabriel Arias for the game-winner. It was the most exciting part of the night but the most encouraging probably happened long before that.

Starter Zach Davies was solid again. He threw 4.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts in the longest outing for any Padres starter this Spring. Outfielder Wil Myers had another big hit, an RBI triple in the 6th inning that put the Padres on top 2-1 and looked for a while like the game-winner.

The Padres play the Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon with Joey Lucchesi on the mound.