Padres Place Fernando Tatis Jr. on 10-Day Injured List

For the third time this season, the Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for a while.

San Diego put their superstar on the 10-day Injured List on Saturday with a left shoulder injury. Tatis suffered another subluxation of his damaged joint on Friday night sliding into 3rd base against the Rockies.

Tatis, right now the favorite to win the National League MVP, first suffered the injury during his minor league career. He left a Spring Training game with discomfort in March then partially dislocated it again on a swing in April, prompting his first IL stint. He almost miraculously returned after just 10 days.

Tatis aggravated the injury in June but only missed a couple of games. He was also out for 10 days in May after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Friars are losing their leader in home runs, steals, runs scored and OPS. If there's a silver lining here it's that San Diego has done well during the last two IL trips, winning 13 of 17 games.

If Tatis is able to return after 10 days again he'd be available for a 3-game series against the Marlins at Petco Park.

