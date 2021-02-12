Padres Bolster Bullpen

After adding to their bench (Ha-Seong Kim, Jurickson Profar) and starting rotation (everyone not named Trevor Bauer) the Padres had just one thing left on their off-season to-do list:

Deepen the bullpen.

They can cross that off, too. The Friars have agreed to a reported one year deal with 35-year-old Mark Melancon, pending a physical. Financial terms were not readily available.

Melancon has plenty of experience in high leverage situations. He's saved 205 games (in 239 chances) in his 12-year big league career, pitching to a 2.85 career ERA.

Melancon's arrival means the Padres will have exactly what general manager A.J. Preller has been striving for entering the 2021 season: plenty of legitimate Major League arms on its pitching staff. With a full 40-man roster, San Diego will have to make another move to make room for Melancon.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.