Padres

Padres' Blake Snell Cleared to Play in Friday's Game After Car Struck by Suspected DUI Driver

Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the sixth inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Washington, District of Columbia.
(Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Padres pitcher Blake Snell was cleared by the team's medical team to pitch in Friday's game after his car was hit by a suspected DUI driver.

The California Highway Patrol said that around 10:56 p.m. Thursday, San Diego Police conducted a traffic stop on Blake Snell who was driving north on Interstate 5, just north of Carmel Valley Road. During the stop, a grey Toyota sedan traveling northbound veered off the roadway and impacted the left side of Snell's Mercedes-Benz.

Snell was uninjured but police said his passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

No SDPD vehicles or officers were injured. It's unclear why SDPD pulled Snell over.

The Padres are playing the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. at Petco Park.

