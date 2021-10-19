Overnight Fire Rips Through Abandoned East Village Building

A two-alarm fire ripped through an abandoned building in East Village overnight, sending flames and thick smoke to the air before firefighters got a handle on it.

The blaze was reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Broadway and Park Boulevard, where the building was engulfed by flames. Several people called 911 to alert authorities of the structure fire.

A massive fire tore through a building in the East Village overnight. Fortunately, the building was abandoned. Until a couple months ago, it was home to a market and cafe. This morning on @nbcsandiego, the challenge firefighters had putting it out. pic.twitter.com/UGYZrsigyE — Audra Stafford📺🎬🎭 (@AudraStaffordTV) October 19, 2021

Crews combatted the fire from the outside with no firefighters stepping foot inside the burning structure because of the danger the blaze posed. Eventually, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

A fire official said he believes the structure may have to be demolished due to the severe damage it sustained. It is unclear if any injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.