Original Artist to Restore Historic Logan Heights Mural

A historic San Diego mural depicting important historical figures will be restored by the original artist and a team of artists after it was defaced.

The Logan Heights mural rests at the intersection of 32nd Street and Imperial Avenue. It was created in 1986 by muralist Mario Torero in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and other leaders throughout history.

“Here’s an opportunity to not just fix them up, but to reconnect with the community right now, especially in this moment of great turbulence in society,” Torero told NBC 7.

Torero will be joined by Southeast Art Team members to fix the mural, which was once restored in 2002.

“It has so many layers that many people of different races, of different cultures, can relate to.”

A GoFundMe was created to help raise funds for the supplies needed to complete the project. More information on the fundraiser can be found here.