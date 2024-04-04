OnFriar Podcast with MadFriars: the San Diego Padres kids are alright

Jackson Merrill is already making people forget all about Trent Grisham. Luis Campusano looks like J.T. Realmuto. The young Padres are acquitting themselves well to start the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Should we have expected this? Is there even more to come from the kids? And who else in the system is bound to have an impact this year? These are all valid and intriguing questions. We have just the person to answer them.

John Conniff from MadFriars covers San Diego's minor league system. He joins the OnFriar Podast to talk with NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp about the impact some of the new guys are having. They also discuss why top prospect Ethan Salas is back in Single-A and how soon fellow farmhard Robbie Snelling will be making his debut at Petco Park.

WARNING: only listen to this if you want to be entertained and learn a bunch about Padres baseball.

