On Friar Podcast: Playing the “Level of Concern” game with the San Diego Padres

A series win over the Reds is fabulous and it must be noted that we aren't even a quarter of the way through the season. But, there are some potentially alarming trends right now with the Padres and many of them are focused on some underachieving players.

So, on a brand new OnFriar Podcast, we try to determine the level of concern we should have. Are some guys off to slow starts or is these legitimate issues that need addressing? The answers may surprise you.

