One hospitalized after car crashes into Mira Mesa bus stop

A traffic crash at a Mira Mesa bus stop left a pedestrian badly hurt Wednesday, authorities said.

The accident took place just before noon on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Camino Ruiz, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SkyRanger 7 overhead showed a damaged white sports car landed on top of half the side walk on eastbound Mira Mesa Boulevard near an obviously damaged bus stop in front of the Pho Ca Dao Restaurant.

At least six police cars could be seen gathered at the corner of Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard, blocking the eastbound lanes of the boulevard.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of serious injuries.

The wreck forced a closure of eastbound traffic lanes at the site of the crash, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.