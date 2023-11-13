One dead after car slams into Cricket Wireless store in Otay Mesa

The driver of a car is dead after they crashed into the back of a Cricket Wireless store early Monday in Otay Mesa.

At around 4 a.m. a man driving a green Toyota sedan along Coronado Avenue, and for reasons unknown, lost control and went over a curb into the back of Cricket Wireless.

"I can't tell you what the cause of the collision is. Right now there's no indication that he was going at tremendous speed or anything, said San Diego Police Sgt. Robert McDonald. "I didn't smell any alcohol on him. He's a 58-year-old male, so I don't know if he died from blunt force trauma or had a medical emergency while driving. I don't know, the autopsy will show that."

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. Coronado Avenue remains closed between 30th and Beyer Boulevard.