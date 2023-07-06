On Friar Podcast: Positive signs, but how excited should we get about the Padres sweeping the Angels?

We have been waiting. And waiting. Annnnnnd waiting for the Padres to play up to their potential. It took them nearly 90 games and the last week before the All-Star break but they finally earned their first 3-game sweep of the season against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

What does it mean? Is it a sign that they've finally figured out everything that's been ailing them and can go on a prolonged run to the postseason? Is it merely the latest instance of them looking incredible in a small sample size before falling back below mediocrity? Is it somewhere in the middle?

The OnFriar Podcast aims to answer those questions.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson, Darnay Tripp, and Todd Strain discuss why urgency is, in fact, necessary right now (sorry Manny) and look at what the franchise should do as we near the MLB Trade Deadline. Do they buy, sell, or stand pat? Or maybe a little of everything. So many options, as well as talk about a new social media app that Derek will not understand.