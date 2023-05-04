On Friar Podcast: Padres Back on Track, Dodgers on Deck with Kyle Glaser

The vibes are much improved in the Padres clubhouse. Derek and Darnay get insight on the squad and the upcoming series with the Dodgers from Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser. How much credit does Fernando Tatis Jr. deserve for the team’s turnaround? Blake Snell had his best start, and Juan Soto is swinging a hot bat – have those guys turned it around? Plus, more thoughts on the Friars’ rotation, Xander Bogaerts’ leadership, the Dodgers’ weak spot and more.

