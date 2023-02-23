On Friar Podcast: Manny Machado and the Domino Effect That Could Start in 2023

We could be on the doorstep of a special year in San Diego. Darnay and Derek discuss excitement for seeing Fernando Tatis Jr. back in game action and the plan for the 24-year-old. Then they get into Manny Machado’s future and negotiations on a long term contract – how much money is realistic, and where it could come from. Derek then poses a series of what-ifs involving a World Series title, Manny Machado and how his future in San Diego could impact that of other star players.

