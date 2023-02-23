MLB

On Friar Podcast: Manny Machado and the Domino Effect That Could Start in 2023

How does the success of 2023 and contract negotiations with Manny Machado shape the future of the Padres?

We could be on the doorstep of a special year in San Diego. Darnay and Derek discuss excitement for seeing Fernando Tatis Jr. back in game action and the plan for the 24-year-old. Then they get into Manny Machado’s future and negotiations on a long term contract – how much money is realistic, and where it could come from. Derek then poses a series of what-ifs involving a World Series title, Manny Machado and how his future in San Diego could impact that of other star players.

