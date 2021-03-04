Off-Duty SDPD Officer Arrested for Brandishing Firearm in Road Rage Incident

An off-duty San Diego Police officer was arrested Thursday after a woman claimed they displayed a firearm during a road rage incident in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego, SDPD said.

SDPD responded to a call at around 9:15 a.m. from a woman reporting that a man had displayed a firearm in a threatening manner during a road rage incident, SDPD said.

The woman gave officers the license plate number of the driver and over the course of the investigation, officers determined it was William Carter-Torres, an off-duty SDPD Officer. Carter-Torres had been driving his own car during the incident, SDPD said.

Carter-Torres was arrested for brandishing a firearm and booked into county jail but was later released, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Carter-Torres has been with the department for three and a half years and is assigned to Central Division, SDPD said.

Once SDPD Chief David Nisleit learned of the incident, Carter-Torres was immediately suspended and his police powers were removed.

“These accusations are deeply disturbing to me, the department and our community. It will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Chief Nisleit said.

No other information was available.

