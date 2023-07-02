Pacific Beach

11 drivers arrested at DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Since January, more than 3,000 people in the county have already been arrested for DUI, police said

By Danielle Smith

California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Barclay runs a commuter's drivers' license number and information
Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Eleven drivers were arrested for DUI in Pacific Beach on Saturday night, authorities said.

Ten people were arrested for drunk driving in or near the checkpoint. Another person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers with the traffic division and the California Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at 2400 Grand Avenue between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced its increasing impaired driving patrols throughout the county until Tuesday night in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Since January, more than 3,000 people in the county have already been arrested for DUI, police said.

This article tagged under:

Pacific BeachDUI
