Man dies after being found shot in crashed car in Oak Park

San Diego police investigators said a 25-year-old man who was discovered in a crashed car in Oak Park late Thursday had been shot after an argument with two men and later died.

Police and fire crews responded at 10:54 p.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle accident at 60th Street and Michael Street, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

"Upon arriving, they found a vehicle along the west curb line that had crashed into a fence and an unresponsive male in the driver's seat," Shebloski said. "Upon removing the male from the vehicle, it was determined the male was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body."

Paramedics performed life-saving measures before taking the victim to a hospital, the lieutenant said. The man was later pronounced dead.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Detectives learned the victim was possibly involved in an altercation with two other men, Shebloski said. The victim was shot before driving his vehicle a short distance and crashing, according to Shebloski.

The victim's identity was being withheld pending family notification.