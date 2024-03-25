Part of northbound I-5 in North County to close overnight Monday: Caltrans

Lanes on northbound Interstate 5 from Carlsbad Village Drive to Vista Way will be closed overnight Monday, according to Caltrans San Diego.

The closure will take place from 11:30 p.m. Monday to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, when crews plan to place an overhead sign structure in the city of Carlsbad, the agency said.

Caltrans shared a graphic showing the detour route highlighted in green on X. According to the map, travelers will exit at Carlsbad Village Drive, go up El Camino Real to get on SR-78, and then return to I-5 near Vista Way.

🚧 Caltrans and @SANDAG Build NCC crews will close all NB I-5 lanes from Carlsbad Village Dr. to SR-78 on Monday at 11:30pm to 4:30am on Tuesday to place an overhead sign structure in @CarlsbadCAGov pic.twitter.com/AisiSS0Ne0 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 22, 2024