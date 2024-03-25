Part of northbound I-5 in North County to close overnight Monday: Caltrans

Lanes on northbound Interstate 5 from Carlsbad Village Drive to Vista Way will be closed overnight Monday, according to Caltrans San Diego.
The closure will take place from 11:30 p.m. Monday to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, when crews plan to place an overhead sign structure in the city of Carlsbad, the agency said.
Caltrans shared a graphic showing the detour route highlighted in green on X. According to the map, travelers will exit at Carlsbad Village Drive, go up El Camino Real to get on SR-78, and then return to I-5 near Vista Way.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.