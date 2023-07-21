No end in sight to San Diego's relenting heat wave as temps push into the 100s

A grueling heat wave will continue into next week with little relief in sight as temperatures push into the 100s for most parts of the county this weekend, forecasters said.

Temperatures will be in the high 90s inland, pushing into the 100s for the foothills, while any further inland will likely see temperatures surge past 100 degrees, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Along the coast is where you'll find the only moderate temperatures, Parveen said. Temperatures were expected in the low- to mid-80s.

"That’s where you’ll have to go for relief over the next several days as areas inland will be hotter than normal by about 10 degrees," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

(1/2) The heat will continue through this weekend, with the hottest conditions occurring through Saturday. A slight pattern shift will allow for *some* moisture to filter into the mountains/deserts on Sunday, leading to 10-20% chances of thunderstorms in those areas.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/BihBmfSxIL — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 20, 2023

An excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday in the San Diego County deserts, with temperatures potentially reaching 120 degrees, and in the mountains, where the mercury could rise to 105 degrees at elevations below 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."

A less severe heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday in the San Diego County valleys, although temperatures there could still reach 102, forecasters said.

"A brief surge of monsoonal moisture Sunday and Monday will bring mid-level clouds and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms to the mountains and high deserts," the NWS said. "The marine layer will continue to moderate the heat near the coast. Hot weather will continue through most of next week."

The inland valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 84 to 89 degrees. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 94 to 104. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 115 to 120.

Know the dangers of prolonged heat exposure

What, exactly, leads to the symptoms of heat exhaustion? NBC 7's Brooke Martell has the details.