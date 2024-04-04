New San Diego Airport Terminal 1 construction 60% complete and ‘on time'

It has been nearly two-and-a-half years since construction began on Terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport.

The project, which will add 30 new gates, is about 60% complete, according to airport spokeswoman Nicole Hall, who said the first half of the project will be done by 2025, and the balance in 2028.

On Thursday, construction crews were visible moving large pieces of wood scaffolding around and busy with a lot of other projects not visible to airport patrons.

The cones and detours will be worth it, Hall said, to make way for special features like a new roadway from Laurel Street straight to the airport.

“The great thing about that is it will reduce congestion on Harbor Drive. It’s estimated to take 45,000 cars off the road each day,” said Hall.

The current Terminal 1 will eventually be demolished, and its replacement will be about a half-mile longer.

Not only is it time, Hall said, to accommodate the 12 million or so travelers at T1 in 2019, it’s also about the experience. The airport has hired an artist and architect to build what's being called the “luminous wave”.

“We want to allow as much sunshine to come in —and so when people walk into the San Diego airport for the first time, they’re just surrounded by sunlight,” said Hall.

The project will also include a new parking plaza with an additional 2,800 spots, which is expected to open in August.