Near-freezing temperatures expected for San Diego again overnight

San Diego County was bracing for another overnight of potentially freezing temperatures into Tuesday, prompting a frost advisory a day after some parts of the county tied previous record lows.

The city of San Diego's 39-degree temperature reading overnight Monday tied its record-low from last Feb. 16, according to the National Weather Service. Anything 32 degrees or below is considered freezing.

Other parts of the county came within a few degrees of beating their previous records, like Oceanside with a 32-degree low (record of 31 degrees set on Feb. 19, 2023), Ramona's 21-degree temp (record of 19 degrees set on Feb. 5, 2020), and Alpine's 34-degree reading (record of 32 degrees set on April 4, 2023).

If you stepped outside this morning, you know that it was COLD. How 👏 cold 👏 was it?! 👏👏👏 The lower deserts have seen chilly temperatures over the past week, but most areas west of the mountains saw their coldest morning of this winter! Ramona saw their coldest since 2020! pic.twitter.com/vcE3QnQ8Ed — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 8, 2024

Overnight Tuesday, a frost advisory will be in place from 1 to 9 a.m. in the San Diego County valleys and deserts, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon and San Marcos.

Temperatures could drop into the low- to mid-30s in the affected areas, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered," the NWS warned. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

The cool weather was expected to continue through Tuesday, but the gusting winds that have been impacting many areas were expected to weaken. A slight warming trend was anticipated by midweek.

Later this week, a storm system bringing rain and snow to Northern California will make its way south. By late Wednesday or early Thursday, it's possible some light showers could reach our area, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said, who is also tracking another storm system that could bring some chances for rain Sunday.