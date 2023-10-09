Navy strike group moved near Israel sends strong message to Hamas: Former Admiral

U.S. leaders have vowed to support Israel after Hamas launched a bloody, early-morning surprise attack on Saturday.

They have directed the U.S.S Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike group to the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea near the country. They also added additional Air Force fighter jets and attack planes to the region.

“The one thing that's unique about moving an aircraft carrier strike group is it does send a strong signal,” said Mark Balmert, retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral. “So I don't know if the word posturing is the correct word, it may be a strong show of support.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Balmert has been closely monitoring the conflict. He says he doesn't see the U.S. supporting Israel in any way other than providing them with supplies.

“It's really unlikely, and even unlikely that Israel would ask for kind of, like we say, boots on the ground for military forces to become directly involved,” said Balmert. “The best way we can help Israel is through resupplying munitions, intelligence, and in trying to keep this from escalating into a larger conflict.”

This doesn’t mean San Diego troops will not be deployed. Balemert says there is a chance local military will be sent to the region for support, but he says they probably wouldn't directly participate in the fight unless there is an attack aimed at the U.S.

For now, he believes the fighting will get much worse before it gets better.

Adding Israel will need continued support from the U.S. in the weeks to come.