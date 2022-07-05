Navy Searching for Case of Missiles That Fell Off Helicopter Into Pacific Ocean

The Navy is searching for a case of missiles that fell off of a helicopter into the Pacific Ocean last month.

A "rigging failure" led to two containers falling off of an MH-60s Knighthawk helicopter over the East Pacific Ocean on June 17, according to Navy spokesperson Brian O'Rourke.

The two containers had five RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles inside of them. They are missing parts and it is very unlikely that they'll detonate underwater, O'Rourke said.

The U.S. Navy has not placed any time constraints on the effort to locate the missing ordnance. We remain committed to leveraging all resources, including collaborating with local agencies, to locate and recover the missiles,” a statement from the Navy read.