Nationwide Warrant Issued for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Portland

A nationwide warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of a Ramona native whose body was found in a nature preserve in Portland, Oregon last Friday.

Kathryn Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family. They’re described as inseparable by Muhlbach’s friends who are still in San Diego, but Caraballo is nowhere to be found following the discovery of Muhlbach’s body in Powell Butte Nature Park.

“They were really in love,” Muhlbach’s best friend Domonique Hopkins said. “She absolutely loved him and adored him, and he did to her.”

Despite their devotion, there Hopkins also sensed danger.

“I was always afraid for her,” she said.

Muhlbach was missing for two days before her body was found, according to police in Oregon. Caraballo’s truck was found abandoned along Interstate 5 in Medford, Oregon, and he’s now wanted for second-degree murder under domestic violence statutes. Investigators say he is known to have associates in Oregon, California and Mexico.

His disappearance terrifies Muhlbach’s sister Jennifer Keller, who fears Caraballo could come to San Diego County looking for their 8-month-old son, Joshua, who is no longer in Portland.

“We just never could have imagined that something like this would happen to her because she was so strong,”

Keller said she’s spoken with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and is assured everything is being done to find Caraballo and protect her family from him.

“We are going through it right now,” Keller said. “Our family is going through it right now, but we are trying to be strong and be the best we can for the boys.”

Keller and Hopkins last saw Muhlbach at Hopkins’ wedding in November. She didn’t complain about Caraballo then but was more quiet than usual, according to Hopkins.

“I’ve had a lot of loss lately and to lose my best friend as well, it’s absolutely terrible,” she said.

Since Muhlbach’s death, Keller said moving company employees reported strange behavior in Muhlbach and Caraballo’s home life.

“More recently, I became more aware he was isolating her from her family and friends,” Keller said.

For now, there is little rest for Muhlbach’s friends and family. Until her killer is caught there is also no closure.

“We need justice for Kathryn,” Keller said. “What we are going through is unimaginable. We’ve been through a lot of pain.”

Portland Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Carballo’s arrest. The family remains hopeful he turns himself in.