power outage

National City power outage knocks out service to thousands, stops traffic

More than 5,000 customers were without power at one point during the outage

By City News Service

electricity-lines
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

A power outage cut off electrical service to thousands of South Bay homes and businesses Thursday, authorities reported.

The blackout across neighborhoods in National City struck about 1:20 p.m., initially leaving 5,173 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power, according to the utility company.

As of shortly after 2:30 p.m., repair crews had restored electrical service to roughly 4,000 of the affected addresses, SDG&E advised. The remainder were expected to be back online by 7 p.m., the utility reported.

The cause of the outage was under investigation, though downed power lines prompted road closures in the 2000 block of D Avenue and 300 block of East 20th Street in National City in the early afternoon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

power outage
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us