Murder-Suicide Suspected After Two Bodies Found in Carlsbad Home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found by Carlsbad police at a home on Village Drive in what investigators said Saturday they believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to check the welfare of residents at a home in the 500 block of Village Drive at 6:09 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Jason Jackowski of the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police had been told that the subject inside the home had sent a message to a family member indicating that he had killed his ex-girlfriend and was going to kill himself, Jackowski said.

"Upon arriving, officers forced entry into the home and located two deceased individuals inside,'' the lieutenant said.

The decedents are a 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.