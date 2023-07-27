Municipal de Tijuana Little League to represent Mexico in the Little League Baseball World Series

The Little League Baseball World Series is approaching, and 16 teams will compete for the championship to be the best in the world.

This year, eight U.S. teams and eight international teams will compete, including Mexico, and for the first time, the Municipal de Tijuana Little League will represent Mexico.

The excitement is experienced in each training because to get a ticket to the little league baseball world series, they had to overcome great regional and national rivals.

"I am proud to represent Tijuana and Mexico in the Baseball World Series," Jorge Lizárraga told Telemundo 20. He could barely walk when he knew baseball was his thing.

"It is very nice to participate in this tournament. I like it because it was so much training, and to reach this is like a lot of satisfaction, and a lot of happiness," said Marco Mejía.

"We were champions, it was not easy, it was a very hard tournament, but the boys played baseball, they made their ball, and thank God the result was given, " said their manager Francisco Armando Fimbres.

A triumph shared not only with those inside the field but also outside of it.

"I've seen him work hard, I've seen him sweat, I've seen him cry, I've seen them get dirty. He's achieving it and obviously, it gives me a lot of satisfaction. Not only that, he fulfills his dreams but he learns how much hard work is needed to reach your dreams," said Jorge Humberto Rubio, one of the baseball player's fathers.

Dreams that without the support of their parents could hardly be realized, because each tournament involves not only physical but also economic wear.

"We look for a way. We have done fundraisers, we have sold many things, and we have a GoFundMe from where we hope we get support but it is not easy," Rubio added.

And, in each score, in each catch, and teamwork, the spirit of champions is lived with this selection of the Municipal de Tijuana Little League.

"They play very well, they pitch very well, they are strong, they have good pitches, good rotation, good curves, good sliders. That is what has taken us forward right now. They will live that dream, that they will live that experience. It is quite a learning experience for their career that they will greatly benefit from," added Fimbres.

Their first match will be against the winning team in the Cuba-Japan match, where these little champions will give everything on the field to make history.

"We hope to win, we hope to do well in this tournament," added Marco Mejia, a baseball player.

It will be in August when they will be traveling to Pennsylvania to represent Tijuana and Mexico in this world series.