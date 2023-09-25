Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Carmel Mountain hospitalizes 2, closes roads briefly

At least six vehicles crashed on Interstate-15 in the Carmel Mountain area of San Diego on Monday night, sending at least two people to hospitals, according to California Highway Patrol.

At this time, as many as 10 vehicles might be involved in the crash, CHP said.

Around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, CHP and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department got reports of a multi-vehicle collision that happened in the two left-most lanes of southbound I-15 just north of Carmel Mountain Road.

While traffic was backed up, a second collision occurred involving at least two vehicles, CHP San Diego told NBC 7.

At one point, all lanes on southbound I-15 were blocked and reopened about an hour later, according to Caltrans San Diego.

From both crashes, at least six vehicles needed to be towed and only minor injuries occurred.

No other information was available.