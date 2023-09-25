carmel mountain ranch

Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Carmel Mountain hospitalizes 2, closes roads briefly

By Renee Schmiedeberg

chp car
CHP

At least six vehicles crashed on Interstate-15 in the Carmel Mountain area of San Diego on Monday night, sending at least two people to hospitals, according to California Highway Patrol.

At this time, as many as 10 vehicles might be involved in the crash, CHP said.

Around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, CHP and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department got reports of a multi-vehicle collision that happened in the two left-most lanes of southbound I-15 just north of Carmel Mountain Road.

While traffic was backed up, a second collision occurred involving at least two vehicles, CHP San Diego told NBC 7.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At one point, all lanes on southbound I-15 were blocked and reopened about an hour later, according to Caltrans San Diego.

From both crashes, at least six vehicles needed to be towed and only minor injuries occurred.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

carmel mountain ranchSan DiegoI-15
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us