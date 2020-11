A motorcyclist was killed Monday evening in a fiery crash on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa.

The fatal accident occurred on the northbound side of the freeway near Kearny Villa Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck left the victim's two-wheeler in flames on the roadway and forced a closure of the two left-hand northbound lanes of the interstate in the area, the CHP reported.

No other information was available.