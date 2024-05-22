More than 5+ tons of meth found in squash shipment at US—Mexico border

Federal officers staffing Otay Mesa Port of Entry this week uncovered a haul of more than five tons of methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of squash, authorities reported Wednesday.

The tractor-trailer carrying the illicit drug load entered the international processing facility at the U.S.-Mexico line about 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

During an examination of the big rig with electronic scanning equipment, CBP personnel discovered suspicious "irregularities" and called for a search of the contents with a service dog, the federal agency reported. During that process, officers discovered 1,419 packages of methamphetamine weighing a total of 11,469 pounds hidden amid the produce, according to authorities.

Agents arrested the driver of the truck, a valid border-crossing cardholder, and seized the narcotics, which had an estimated street value of $18.4 million. The suspect's name was not released.