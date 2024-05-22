US-Mexico Border

More than 5+ tons of meth found in squash shipment at US—Mexico border

By City News Service

Federal officers staffing Otay Mesa Port of Entry discovered a haul of more than five tons of methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of squash, authorities reported on May 22, 2024. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Federal officers staffing Otay Mesa Port of Entry this week uncovered a haul of more than five tons of methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of squash, authorities reported Wednesday.

The tractor-trailer carrying the illicit drug load entered the international processing facility at the U.S.-Mexico line about 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

During an examination of the big rig with electronic scanning equipment, CBP personnel discovered suspicious "irregularities" and called for a search of the contents with a service dog, the federal agency reported. During that process, officers discovered 1,419 packages of methamphetamine weighing a total of 11,469 pounds hidden amid the produce, according to authorities.

Agents arrested the driver of the truck, a valid border-crossing cardholder, and seized the narcotics, which had an estimated street value of $18.4 million. The suspect's name was not released.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico BorderCrime and CourtsOtay Mesa
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us