Missing 84-Year-Old Woman Sought: SDPD

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An undated image of 84-year-old Agnes Bellrose, missing San Diego woman.

San Diego police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman who is considered at-risk.

Agnes Bellrose, 84, was last seen around 8:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. She went missing from the 8000 block of Ronda Avenue in Serra Mesa after she failed to pick up a friend from the airport. Authorities said she has been unreachable ever since.

Bellrose is described as having black hair, brown eyes, weighs about 98 pounds and is 4-feet-9-inches tall. She drives a bronze Hyundai SUV whose license plate may read AAPHONE.

Anyone who has seen the missing woman is urged to contact police at (619) 531-2000 and refer to case #22605934.

