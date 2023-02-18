Military Investigating Death of Marine at Camp Pendleton

An investigation is underway after a Marine was found dead at his barracks at Camp Pendleton in early February.

Private first-class Christopher Hutchings was found inside his barracks room on Feb. 5, Major Mason Englehart confirmed to NBC 7 Friday.

Hutchings was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

“We take all loss of life very seriously and extend our deepest condolences to those affected,” Major Englehart said.

The circumstances of his death are unclear. NBC 7 has reached out to learn more about how this happened, but because of an ongoing investigation, investigators are not sharing any further details.

NBC 7 does know there will be a procession with full military honor in Buena Vista on Feb. 26th with local emergency responders.