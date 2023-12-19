Midway Rising project one step closer to reality in San Diego

The Midway Rising Development is inching closer to reality in San Diego’s Midway District.

The project that is set to bring housing, entertainment and retail space to the area entered a new phase.

The City of San Diego recently released a notice of preparation that allows the public to weigh in on the proposal that will be submitted for an environmental review.

The environmental impact report is in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act. The proposal includes over 4,000 housing units, a 16,000-seat arena, retail space and more.

The proposal has undergone some changes since the original proposal.

In October 2023 it was revealed that the 200-room hotel and over 200 middle-income housing units will no longer be in the proposal.

The developers will still build over 2,000 deed-restricted apartments for middle-income San Diegans.

The proposal recently overcame an obstacle when a lawsuit was rejected by a Judge challenging the overturned 30-foot height limit. The limit was removed when voters voted to approve Measure C in 2022.

“I am happy the court cases are now over, and the way has been cleared for creating the new neighborhood in the Midway Sports Arena area,” District 2 Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said in a statement to NBC 7.

The notice of preparation is available for comment through Jan. 17, 2024.

If the proposal continues on its current path project leaders plan on finalizing terms of the deal by the end of 2024.