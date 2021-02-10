Lake Murray

Medical Examiner IDs Body Pulled From Lake Murray Over the Weekend

By NBC 7 Staff

Caution tape blocks off access to a portion of Lake Murray after authorities recovered the body of a woman from the water on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
NBC 7

The Medical Examiner's office has identified the body pulled out of Lake Murray over the weekend.

The body of Elena Marie Lisowski, 44, of San Diego, was recovered from the lake Sunday afternoon following witness reports.

The San Diego Police Department said they were notified of the body just before 1 p.m. and responded to the 5500 block of Kiowa Drive.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: City Unveils Small Biz Loan Program for Those Hit Hard By Pandemic

Rory Devine 18 mins ago

Oceanside Elementary Students Headed Back to Campus

Lisowski's cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, according to the ME's office.

SDPD's investigation has not concluded.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Lake MurrayInvestigationbodyrecovery
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us