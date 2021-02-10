Medical Examiner IDs Body Pulled From Lake Murray Over the Weekend

The Medical Examiner's office has identified the body pulled out of Lake Murray over the weekend.

The body of Elena Marie Lisowski, 44, of San Diego, was recovered from the lake Sunday afternoon following witness reports.

The San Diego Police Department said they were notified of the body just before 1 p.m. and responded to the 5500 block of Kiowa Drive.

Lisowski's cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, according to the ME's office.

SDPD's investigation has not concluded.

No other information was available.