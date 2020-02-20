Decision 2020

Measure J: Voters Will Decide Whether to End Retail Sale of Pets in National City

The local law is more restrictive than the California law because it requires animals to come from authorized rescues, like The Humane Society

By Mari Payton

puppy
NBC 7

In January, a state law took effect that targets commercial pet breeders, requiring pet stores to get animals from shelters or rescue groups. But some stores partnered with fake rescue groups, instead offering animals from commercial breeders.

Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, three out of four National City Council Members and animal rights activists are in favor of Measure J. They believe its passage would protect consumers from fraud and shut down puppy mills. They claim pet stores in National City sell commercially bred puppies disguised as "rescues."

“We need to make sure that we uphold the law, we need to close the loophole and any animal sold in a pet store is from a shelter and a licensed shelter," said National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

She added, “We are just making sure our community knows this is not anti-business. This is creating a business model that follows and is within the law.”

But opponents, including the owner of National City Puppy, David Salinas believe the opposite, that the ban would leave pet stores without a business model, it would take away jobs and the option for people to purchase from reputable pet stores.

He filed a lawsuit and circulated the referendum that challenged the ordinance, leading to what is now Measure J.

David Salinas did not return NBC 7’s request for comment for this story. But in a past interview with NBC 7, he said, “We believe that the council's ban is government overreach and it does not address the problem of illegal puppy mills. They can call them fake rescues or whatever other names that they want to call loopholes, the bottom line is we are complying with state law.”

manager Oct 1, 2019

Local Pet Store Owner Sues City Over Ordinance He Says Will Put Him Out of Business

NBC Aug 21, 2019

National City Goes Step Further to Restrict Animal Sales at Pet Stores

San Diego Jun 13, 2019

3 San Diego Puppy Stores in Violation of Pet Retail Ban, Humane Society Says

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020NATIONAL CITYMeasure J
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us