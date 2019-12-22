Masked Suspects Armed With Axes Ransack Seaside La Jolla Home

A La Jolla resident came home to find two masked intruders with axes ransacking her home on Sunday.

San Diego Police said the suspects were spotted fleeing the home in the seaside home on Camina de la Costa north of Bird Rock at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Both were wearing black ski masks and were armed with axes, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspects took off in a minivan and have not yet been located, police said.

SDPD said the home was ransacked but it was not immediately clear if anything was taken.

No injuries were reported.