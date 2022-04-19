Mask Mandate: Where Masks Are Required in Public Transportation in San Diego

The Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the COVID-19 mask mandate on planes and other public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the requirement, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its authority.

The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks on public transit, a Biden administration official said.

Here is how the recent court ruling is affecting local transportation in San Diego:

San Diego International Airport: Masks are no longer required.

Metropolitan Transit System: Masks are still required for public transportation until further notice.

North County Transit District: Masks are no longer required.

Amtrak (Pacific Surfliner): Masks are no longer required, but travelers are encouraged to wear one.

Videos posted to social media show the moment the mask mandate for flights was lifted.

Rideshare Apps

Uber and Lyft also dropped mask requirements for drivers and passengers.

Domestic Airlines

Some U.S. airlines are lifting their mask mandates for domestic flights.

Here are some of the airlines on the list:

American Airlines : Masks No Longer Required

: Masks No Longer Required Alaska Airlines : Masks No Longer Required

: Masks No Longer Required Delta : Masks No Longer Required

: Masks No Longer Required Frontier Airlines : Masks No Longer Required

: Masks No Longer Required Hawaiian Airlines : Masks No Longer Required

: Masks No Longer Required Southwest Airlines: Masks No Longer Required

International Airlines

Some international airlines have also changed their masking requirement. Some airlines are letting travelers choose if they want to wear one on flights.

Here are some of the airlines on the list:

British Airways : Will allow customers to fly without masks if the destination they’re traveling to doesn’t require them.

: Will allow customers to fly without masks if the destination they’re traveling to doesn’t require them. Norwegian : Mandatory face masks are not required on flights across the Norwegian network

: Mandatory face masks are not required on flights across the Norwegian network Jet2 : Masks not required.

: Masks not required. Virgin Atlantic: Face coverings will be required depending on the guidelines for each destination.

