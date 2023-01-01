Man Stabbed on Prado in Balboa Park on New Year's Eve

A 42-year-old man suffered stab wounds and a broken arm Saturday evening from a suspect who stole his bicycle in the Balboa Park area of San Diego.

The robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of El Prado, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. That block of the Prado adjoins the lily pond near the Botanical Building.

The Botanical Building is undergoing a major renovation, reports NBC 7's Dana Williams.

The victim was having some sort of arguing with a third man about some property when the suspect came up and hit him with an unknown object and rode away on the man's bicycle, Heims said.

The man suffered a stab wound to his chest and a broken and lacerated arm, the officer said. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of the wounds, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives were investigating the attack.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.