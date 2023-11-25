Man stabbed during argument in North Park; suspect remains at large

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the lower right side of his leg with a knife after a verbal argument broke out between two men Saturday.

The stabbing occurred at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Oregon Street in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego near North Park Community Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident and was described by police as an acquaintance of the victim. Responding officers provided first aid to the victim while waiting transportation to a local hospital. His injuries were considered by officials to be non-life-threatening.

Police said that the victim was uncooperative and would not provide detailed information regarding the incident. Witnesses described the suspect as a man who was last seen wearing a blue doo rag and jeans.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A further description of the suspect including his age was not immediately available.

Detectives were investigating the incident, and the suspect was reported at large. Motive for the stabbing and what had prompted the argument has not been determined.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.