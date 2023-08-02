San Diego police shoot, kill man who shot K-9 in Mesa College campus

San Diego Police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday morning after the man shot and killed a K-9 in the San Diego Mesa College campus, SDPD said.

Officers received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. about someone firing a gun, possibly from one car to another near Mesa College in Clairemont. Police officers were able to locate the suspect's car near Mesa College Circle, but the man was not compliant, SDPD told NBC 7. The man was reported to have a gun under his arm and SDPD sent a K-9 to subdue the man but he then shot and killed the K-9. After shooting the K-9, SDPD officers shot at the man, SDPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

No suspect description has been released. No police officers were injured in the shooting and police say there is no public threat.

Per countywide protocol for police shootings, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

SDPD told NBC 7 that parts of Mesa College will be blocked off for several hours as the investigation continues because there are several crime scenes on campus.

Mesa College sent out a statement saying in part that all work, classes, services and activities are expected to continue as normal.

A police investigation is currently underway and lots 1, 2 and 3 will be closed until further notice, as will Mesa College Circle near the athletics fields. College Police will be directing people to park in other locations and parking enforcement will be suspended today. The lower campus will accessible via the Genesee Avenue/Marlesta Drive entrance.

#BREAKING: Message from President Ashanti Hands following officer-involved shooting at @sdmesacollege https://t.co/TJ1waGNMeq — SD Community College District (@SDCCD) August 2, 2023

No other information was available.

