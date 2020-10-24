Man Shot in Face in Southcrest

A man was shot in the face in the Southcrest area Saturday.

The 34-year-old was outside 4000 Boston Ave. when a white vehicle drove by around 5 p.m.

According to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims, the shooter fired several rounds from inside the vehicle, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

Police saw the suspect vehicle trying to escape and pursued it until it crashed.

One person was taken into custody, but another was still at large.

Gang detectives were investigating.