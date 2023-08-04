Man believed to be armed with a gun in SWAT standoff in Carlsbad

A man believed to be armed with a gun and having a "severe mental health crisis" locked in a car has prompted a SWAT standoff in Carlsbad.

The standoff started at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday near the 2700 block of Loker Avenue West when a concerned friend called 911. Police arrived to find a man believed to be in some sort of "severe mental health crisis" and believed to be armed in a car refusing to come out, said Scott Merritt with Carlsbad police.

Advisory 8/3/23 9:45 p.m. - There is heavy police presence in the 2700 block of Loker Avenue West. Please avoid the area. — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) August 4, 2023

The car, described as a Lexus SUV, is disabled with the doors locked and blocked in. At least 16 units have responded to the incident including a drone and negotiators.

Negotiators are in ongoing communication with the man inside the car.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area but say there is no threat to public safety.

🚧 Loker Av W from Palomar Airport Rd to 2762 Loker Av W is temporarily closed while officers respond to a potentially armed person experiencing a mental health crisis. — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) August 4, 2023

Loker Avenue from Palomar Airport Road to 2762 Loker Avenue is temporarily closed while some businesses from Palomar Airport Rd to 2762 Loker are also temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "Home" to 741741.