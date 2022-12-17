Man Hospitalized After Stepping Out in Front of Car in San Diego

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider in front of a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, police said.

A 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m. when for unknown reasons he stepped in front of a 2013 Hyundai sedan traveling southbound and was struck, said Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The Hyundai left the scene traveling south on Second Avenue and was seen entering the southbound 1-5 Freeway, the officer said.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated for a fractured left clavicle and multiple facial fractures, O'Brien said. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Hyundai was later located, questioned and released. Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the collision.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was handling the investigation.