San Diego

Man Hospitalized After Stepping Out in Front of Car in San Diego

By City News Service

San-Diego-Police-generic-october-2016

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider in front of a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, police said.

A 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m. when for unknown reasons he stepped in front of a 2013 Hyundai sedan traveling southbound and was struck, said Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

Top San Diego Stories

Downtown San Diego 5 hours ago

Video of Woman Attacked By Homeless Man Underlines Downtown San Diego Safety

California Dec 16

New California Laws to Know in 2023

The Hyundai left the scene traveling south on Second Avenue and was seen entering the southbound 1-5 Freeway, the officer said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated for a fractured left clavicle and multiple facial fractures, O'Brien said. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Hyundai was later located, questioned and released. Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the collision.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was handling the investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diegohit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us