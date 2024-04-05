Man found dead in Tierrasanta parking lot was killed in hit-and-run

A 52-year-old man was found dead after being run over by an unknown vehicle in a Tierrasanta parking lot on Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was found around 12:24 p.m. lying in the exit lane of a parking lot at 10791 Tierrasanta Blvd.

The vehicle left the scene after the collision. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time, police have no vehicle or driver description. SDPD Traffic Division responded and is investigating the incident.