Man Barricades Self After Stabbing Woman: Oceanside PD

Police in North County were called out in force on Monday night after a violent attack, officials said.

A woman was stabbed at around 6 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 200 block of Rancho del Oro Drive, according to Oceanside police.

After the attack, the man went into a nearby apartment and has refused to come out, authorities said, adding that officers from Oceanside's SWAT team were called to the scene.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital by air ambulance, officers said. No more is yet known about her condition.