Carlsbad Police Department

Man arrested after barricading himself with samurai sword in Carlsbad motel

By City News Service

Carlsbad-Police-2019
NBC 7

Police arrested a 33-year-old Lomita man at a Carlsbad Village motel Sunday after he brandished a samurai sword at paramedics responding to an unrelated medical emergency.

Police were dispatched around 9:40 a.m. Sunday to the Carlsbad Village Inn, at 1006 Carlsbad Village Drive, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. There were no details available concerning the unrelated medical emergency.

Officers tried to make contact with the man, later identified as Eliot Rauk, through the door of his motel room, where he allegedly threatened to kill them while holding a handgun reported to have been seen through the room's window, police said. Some areas of the motel were evacuated, with the Carlsbad SWAT team responding shortly afterward.

Rauk then barricaded himself in the motel room for several hours while the police department's Crisis Negotiation Team tried to make -- and ultimately did make -- cell phone contact with him.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At 2:36 that afternoon, Rauk exited his room and was safely taken into custody.

After a thorough search of the room, authorities found a samurai sword and a semiautomatic handgun.

Local

Things to Do in San Diego Oct 20

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Dia de los Muertos Festival, Myke Towers and Halloween Hauntings

gas prices Oct 20

San Diego County gas prices drop for 22nd consecutive day

Rauk was transported to Tri-City Hospital for a medical evaluation and will be booked into Vista Jail on suspicion of making terrorist threats, unlawfully brandishing a weapon and threats of violence against a police officer.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Carlsbad Police DepartmentCarlsbad
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us